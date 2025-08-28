Jihadists take control of strategic Mali town

BAMAKO: Jihadists linked to al-Qaeda have taken over the strategic town of Farabougou in central Mali, a week after seizing the town's military camp, local sources told AFP Thursday.

With the Sahel country struggling in the face of renewed jihadist violence, the capture of Farabougou is a symbolic development.

One of the first measures taken by the military junta which seized power in 2020 had been to end a jihadist blockade of the small town.

Fighters from the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM in Arabic), which is affiliated to al-Qaeda, claimed they were behind the operation in messages published on its propaganda platform al-Zallaqa.

Local elected officials who fled the area told AFP that Farabougou was now under JNIM's control.

Last week in the area the army had to withdraw from its camp, one of the largest in the region, following the jihadist attack.

The military has not intervened locally since and authorities have not given a toll from the attack.