‘Nuke India’, 'Kill Donald Trump' scribbled on gun used in Minneapolis Catholic school shooting that killed two children

A gunman who opened fire through the windows of a Catholic church in Minneapolis and struck children celebrating Mass during the first week of school had the words “Nuke India” and “Kill Donald Trump” inscribed on his weapons, according to video footage circulating online.
The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, 23, of Minnesota, opened fire at the Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday, killing two children aged 8 and 10, and injuring 17 others.
Westman reportedly died by suicide shortly after the attack.
Footage shared on social media appears to show Westman displaying a cache of weapons, including rifles, handguns, and loaded magazines.
The phrase “Nuke India” was clearly visible in white lettering on one of the firearms. The magazines were marked with other inflammatory messages such as 'Kill Donald Trump', 'Kill Trump Now', 'Israel Must Fall' and 'Burn Israel'.
At least two videos were uploaded to a YouTube channel titled “Robin W” prior to the attack. One of the videos, approximately 10 minutes long and shot on a mobile phone, displayed several firearms and large quantities of ammunition.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is treating the incident as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics, said FBI Director Kash Patel. He confirmed the shooter’s identity as Robin Westman, who was born as Robert Westman.
According to court records, Westman legally changed name and gender in 2020 and identified as a transgender woman.
The incident has reignited debate in the United States over the easy availability of firearms and the increasing frequency of school shootings.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 287 mass shootings in the country this year alone.
In a post on social media platform X, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the attack as “unthinkable” and noted that the suspect was “claiming to be transgender.”
However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged restraint in public discourse, warning against the scapegoating of transgender individuals. “Anybody who is using this tragedy as an opportunity to vilify our trans community, or any other community, has lost their sense of common humanity,” he told reporters.
“We have more guns in this country than people. We can’t continue to express outrage after every shooting and then allow it to happen again and again,” he added.
The attack drew widespread condemnation and expressions of grief. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered flags at the White House to be flown at half-staff.
Pope Leo XIV, the first American to head the Catholic Church, said he was “profoundly saddened” by the events.
(With inputs from PTI, AFP)