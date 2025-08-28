‘Nuke India’, 'Kill Donald Trump' scribbled on gun used in Minneapolis Catholic school shooting that killed two children

A gunman who opened fire through the windows of a Catholic church in Minneapolis and struck children celebrating Mass during the first week of school had the words “Nuke India” and “Kill Donald Trump” inscribed on his weapons, according to video footage circulating online.

The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, 23, of Minnesota, opened fire at the Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday, killing two children aged 8 and 10, and injuring 17 others.

Westman reportedly died by suicide shortly after the attack.

Footage shared on social media appears to show Westman displaying a cache of weapons, including rifles, handguns, and loaded magazines.

The phrase “Nuke India” was clearly visible in white lettering on one of the firearms. The magazines were marked with other inflammatory messages such as 'Kill Donald Trump', 'Kill Trump Now', 'Israel Must Fall' and 'Burn Israel'.

At least two videos were uploaded to a YouTube channel titled “Robin W” prior to the attack. One of the videos, approximately 10 minutes long and shot on a mobile phone, displayed several firearms and large quantities of ammunition.