What to know after the US deports more migrants to Africa

CAPE TOWN: Rwanda has become the third African nation to receive deportees from the United States as the Trump administration expands its program to send migrants to countries they have no ties with.

A Rwandan government spokesperson said Thursday that seven deportees arrived in the East African country earlier this month. No announcement was made at the time.

Rwanda did say in early August that it had agreed to take up to 250 deportees but declined then to say when the first would arrive.

Two other African nations, South Sudan and Eswatini, have already accepted a small number of deportees from the U.S. in what have also been secretive deals, while Uganda said last week it has an agreement in principle to take deportees.

Here's what we know about the deportations of migrants from the U.S.

Rwanda

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said the seven deportees are being visited by representatives from the United Nations' migration agency and Rwandan social services.

Three of them want to return to their home countries while the other four “wish to stay and build lives in Rwanda,” she said. The Rwandan government didn’t say where the deportees are being held.

There was no information on their identities, nationalities or if they have criminal records.

Deportees previously sent to South Sudan and Eswatini were all described by U.S. authorities as dangerous criminals.

Rwanda’s deal with the U.S. follows a contentious migrant agreement it reached with the U.K. in 2022 that collapsed and was ruled unlawful by Britain’s Supreme Court. That deal was meant to see people seeking asylum in the U.K. sent to Rwanda, where they would stay if their asylum applications were approved.