Chinese victims of online sexual abuse face uphill battle in finding justice

BANGKOK: A Telegram channel with hundreds of thousands of subscribers that offered revenge porn, hidden-camera videos and other non-consensual content of Chinese women has highlighted gaps in laws protecting victims of sexual abuse in China.

The uproar over the online group comes after Chinese authorities have silenced public activism over women's rights in recent years, even sentencing some activists to prison for promoting #MeToo.

The Telegram channel called MaskPark, which offered pornographic content in Chinese, came to national attention in recent weeks and was quickly shut down by Telegram. But activists say alternate channels have already emerged, with only some being shut down.

Now activists are calling for ways to help women whose images have been posted. They want police to go after the posters or channel administrators, or even Telegram. They also seek a targeted law to address non-consensual sexual online content, which they see as a form of sexual abuse.

China's Ministry of Public Security and the State Council Information Office did not respond to a request for comment, and have not commented publicly on the latest demands.

A challenging path to court

Women in China whose images have been shared online without their consent face an uphill battle in pursuing justice.

The only woman who has come forward about MaskPark is known as Ms. D, according to a report from Southern Metropolis Daily, a state-backed news outlet in Guangdong province. She says she received a private message in May claiming photos and videos of her were on the channel.

There, she found images of her being intimate with a Canadian citizen who was her boyfriend at the time, said Li Ling, an activist and researcher on gender-based violence who works with a team to assist women exposed on MaskPark. The AP could not reach Ms. D or other women independently.

When Ms. D reported the case to police, she found the images had been deleted. She consulted with lawyers but found there is no law in China specifically addressing what had occurred, Li said.

“This means a lot of police officers do not know how to lodge a case,” Li said.

But there are other challenges. To file a lawsuit, even a civil one claiming damages, the alleged perpetrator’s identifying information is needed, Li said.

It is impossible to tell who posted the images. Telegram is blocked in China, which allows only apps that cooperate with the government’s censorship apparatus. Users can access Telegram via a virtual private network, which provides an encrypted connection. And Telegram doesn't verify the identity of users. It is unclear who ran MaskPark, and the AP could not contact them.

Telegram said in a statement to the AP it “completely removed the MaskPark channels” and that moderators continue to monitor the platform "and accept user reports — so that if such groups ever resurface, they are immediately removed once more.”

Telegram was founded by Pavel Durov. Last year, French authorities arrested Durov over charges that the platform was being used for criminal activity that included drug trafficking and child sex abuse material. His case is pending.