Former South Korean first lady, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo indicted

Kim Keon Hee and Han were indicted in probes under President Lee Jae Myung, targeting ousted President Yoon, rearrested over his martial law decree.
Kim Keon Hee, the wife of South Korea's ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at the special prosecutor's office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.
Kim Keon Hee, the wife of South Korea's ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, arrives at the special prosecutor's office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.File photo | AP
SEOUL: South Korean special prosecutors indicted the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on criminal charges Friday.

The indictments of former first lady Kim Keon Hee and Han are part of three special prosecutor investigations launched under the government of liberal President Lee Jae Myung, targeting the presidency of Yoon, a conservative who was removed from office in April and rearrested last month over his December martial law decree.

Yoon’s defense minister, safety minster and many other senior military commanders and police officers have already been arrested over their involvements in imposing martial law.

(Further details are awaited)

