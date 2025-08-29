JD Vance says he’s ready to be president If needed, but assures Trump is in 'incredible' health

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has said he is fully prepared to step into the role of President if a national emergency were to occur, but emphasised that President Donald Trump remains in strong health and high spirits.

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Vance praised Trump’s vitality and work ethic, dismissing ongoing speculation about the president’s health.

“The President is in incredible health and has tremendous energy,” Vance said. “Most of us working with him are younger, but he’s often the last one to go to bed and the first to start making calls in the morning. He leads by example.”

Vance added, “God forbid a terrible tragedy occurs, but I feel confident in the experience I’ve gained over the last 200 days. It’s been the best on-the-job training anyone could ask for.”