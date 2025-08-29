JD Vance says he’s ready to be president If needed, but assures Trump is in 'incredible' health

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has said he is fully prepared to step into the role of President if a national emergency were to occur, but emphasised that President Donald Trump remains in strong health and high spirits.
In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Vance praised Trump’s vitality and work ethic, dismissing ongoing speculation about the president’s health.
“The President is in incredible health and has tremendous energy,” Vance said. “Most of us working with him are younger, but he’s often the last one to go to bed and the first to start making calls in the morning. He leads by example.”
Vance added, “God forbid a terrible tragedy occurs, but I feel confident in the experience I’ve gained over the last 200 days. It’s been the best on-the-job training anyone could ask for.”
His comments come amid renewed scrutiny of Trump’s health following the appearance of a visible bruise on his hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.
The White House attributed the mark to “frequent, forceful handshakes” and noted that Trump, who takes aspirin daily, bruises more easily.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said, “President Trump shakes more hands than any president in history,".
“He is committed to the American people and proves that daily.”
According to the President’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common and benign condition, particularly in individuals over 70.
Earlier this month, Donald Trump had suggested that Vance is “most likely" his heir apparent to serve as the Republican nominee in 2028, the furthest he has gone in backing Vance as a future presidential candidate.
“Well, I think most likely," Trump told reporters when asked whether Vance was the heir apparent to the movement he has inspired.