Outraged over Russian strike on Kyiv, European defense leaders pledge pressure to end the war

BRUSSELS: European defense ministers are meeting in Copenhagen to discuss the war in Ukraine, the day after a Russian air assault on Kyiv killed 23 people and badly damaged a European diplomatic compound.

Outrage over the attack propelled the political leaders of Europe’s armed forces to condemn Russia even before Friday's meeting and call for stronger measures on Moscow like seizing frozen assets, further sanctions and increasing support for Ukraine’s military and membership in the European Union.

They will also discuss European troops' deployment in Ukraine to guarantee security and monitor a peace that seems distant as American efforts to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia appear stalled.

“Everybody understands that, considering how (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is mocking the peace efforts, the only thing that works is pressure,” said Kaja Kallas, foreign policy chief for the European Union.

Two missiles landed about 50 meters from an EU diplomatic mission in Kyiv, shattering the office's windows and doors but causing no injuries there. The EU summoned the Russian envoy in Brussels over the attack.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on airstrikes against Ukraine on Friday afternoon at the request of Ukraine and the five European council members, Britain, France, Slovenia, Denmark and Greece. Two of Ukraine’s top envoys were set to meet Friday with the Trump administration regarding mediation.