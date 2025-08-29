Parents of students killed in Minneapolis church shooting share emotional pleas

The parents of the two schoolchildren fatally shot in a Minneapolis church spoke out for the first time on Thursday afternoon, with some imploring the shaken community to address the root causes of shootings that target schools.

Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were killed on Wednesday morning when a shooter opened fire at a Mass that hundreds of students at Annunciation Catholic School attended.

City officials increased to 15 the number of injured children, who are ages 6 to 15. Three parishioners in their 80s also were injured. Only one person — a child — was in critical condition.

A call to action

In a statement released Thursday, Moyski’s parents described Harper as “a bright, joyful, and deeply loved 10-year-old” who was “adored” by her younger sister.

“As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain,” the statement read.

The 10-year-old’s parents said that they were focused on healing in the wake of the shooting, but added that they hoped Harper’s memory would fuel action that might prevent shootings going forward.

“No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain,” Harper’s parents wrote. “We urge our leaders and communities to take meaningful steps to address gun violence and the mental health crisis in this country.”