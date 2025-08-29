Thai court sacks PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra over Cambodia phone call row

BANGKOK: Thailand's Constitutional Court sacked prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her cabinet on Friday over her handling of the country's border row with Cambodia, throwing the kingdom into political turmoil.

Paetongtarn, daughter of billionaire ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was suspended from office last month after being accused of failing to stand up for Thailand in a June call with powerful former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, which was leaked online.

The nine-judge panel ruled that she had not upheld the ethical standards required of a prime minister and removed her from office, pushing Thailand to the brink of political crisis, with no obvious candidate on hand to lead the fragile ruling coalition in parliament.

"Her actions have led to a loss of trust, prioritising personal interest over national interest, which fuelled public suspicion that she was siding with Cambodia and diminished confidence in her as PM among Thai citizens," the ruling read out by one of the judges said.

"The defendant has not upheld the ethical code of conduct. Her tenure as prime minister effectively ended with the suspension on July 1."

The ruling, which also dissolved Paetongtarn's cabinet, came a year after the same court ousted her predecessor as prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, in an unrelated ethics case.