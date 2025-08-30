Power of 'sound symbolism': How sound of names can influence hiring decisions

OTTAWA: Imagine you're hiring someone for a job that requires a very kind, agreeable and cooperative person. You have two candidates, and all you know about them are their names: Renee and Greta.

Who do you think would be a better fit? If you are like the people in our recent study on hiring judgments, you probably chose Renee. We found that smoother-sounding names like Renee were preferred to harsher-sounding names like Greta for certain kinds of jobs.

The idea that the sound of a word can make it a better fit for particular meanings or qualities is known as sound symbolism. And it suggests that even something as small as the phonemes in a name can carry surprising weight in how people are judged.

The power of sound symbolism

The best-known example of sound symbolism is the bouba/kiki effect. Across languages and cultures, people tend to match the made-up word bouba with round shapes and kiki with spiky ones. Why this happens is still debated.

Various explanations exist, including the physical sensation of pronouncing the words or the way the sounds of the words imitate the features of round versus spiky objects.