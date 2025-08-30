Three killed in protest following death of motorcycle taxi driver hit by police vehicle in Indonesia's Makassar

MAKASSAR: At least three people were killed by a fire started by protesters at a council building in eastern Indonesia's Makassar city, a local official told AFP Saturday, after demonstrations across the country following the death of a motorcycle taxi driver hit by a police vehicle.

The country was rocked by protests in major cities including the capital Jakarta on Friday, after footage spread of a gig motorcycle driver being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies over low wages and perceived lavish perks for lawmakers.

Protests in Makassar, the biggest city on Sulawesi island, descended into chaos outside the provincial and local city council buildings which were both set on fire and vehicles torched as protesters hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails.

Three people were killed as a result of the fire at the Makassar city council building, its secretary Rahmat Mappatoba told AFP.

"They were trapped in the burning building," he said, accusing protesters of storming the office to set it on fire.

"This is beyond our prediction, usually during a demonstration, protesters only threw rocks or burn a tyre in front of the office. They never stormed into the building or burned it."

Two of the victims were staff at the local council and another was a civil servant. Two died at the scene while the third died in hospital.

At least four people were injured in the fire and were being treated at hospital, the official said.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Hundreds of people were seen in footage posted by local media cheering and clapping as fire engulfed the building with few security forces in sight.

One man was heard shouting: "there are people upstairs!"

In footage verified by AFP, smouldering debris was seen falling from the roof of the city council building surrounded by palm trees as charred cars flickered with flames.

Images showed the South Sulawesi provincial council building ablaze overnight. Protesters had tried to knock down the gate and storm it.