Trump's envoys are ticking off other countries; White House isn't doing much about it

And the American ambassador to Turkey, longtime Trump friend Tom Barrack, apologized Thursday for using the word “animalistic” while calling for a gaggle of reporters to quiet down during a press conference in Lebanon.

But in the other two cases, the Trump administration stood pat. Kushner did not show up for his summonsing, leaving the French to take it up with his No. 2. The top diplomat in Denmark did attend his meeting in Copenhagen, and the State Department said a “productive conversation” ensued. But behind the scenes in Washington, the Trump administration — through an official who spoke only on condition of anonymity — had a far more casual response.

“The Danes," the official said, “need to calm down.”

A pattern emerges

There was much tsk-tsking from the diplomatic world over the indelicate exchanges, which would perhaps have been minor on their own.

But they're consistent with Trump's blunt-spoken style, his “America First” approach to foreign policy and his attitude toward reporters — all of which appeal to broad swaths of his political base. And they track with the president's record of upending norms. Indeed, the State Department has offered little in response, except to say that it supports Kushner's letter to Macron and that the government “does not control or direct” the actions of private citizens in Greenland.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly dismissed the notion that the recent diplomatic kerfuffles have undercut Trump’s global standing or dimmed his trust in his envoys.

“President Trump has restored America’s standing on the world stage, and his foreign policy accomplishments speak for themselves," Kelly said, citing Trump's trade deals, his strike on Iran 's nuclear facilities and the freeing of Americans detained in other countries as examples. “He has full confidence in his entire team to advance his America First foreign policy agenda.”

The trifecta of ire against American diplomats in recent days was only the latest against Trump's overseas appointees, several of whom raised eyebrows during the president's first term. That's in part due to the particularly American practice — in both parties — of handing coveted postings to campaign donors and presidential friends regardless of their diplomatic experience.

Trump's diplomats have something of a track record of annoying foreign governments. During his first term, numerous U.S. ambassadors from Iceland to Germany and South Africa as well as the European Union got under the skin of their host governments, prompting summonses if not private complaints.

One former senior State Department official said Trump loved the publicity these incidents received and often sent the ambassadors in question congratulatory notes when their actions produced news coverage.

The main exception to that was Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the EU whom Trump fired just days after Sondland testified on Capitol Hill during Trump’s first impeachment proceedings over Ukraine.