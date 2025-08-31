Campaigns against increasing migration of Indians in Australia; government condemns

CANBERRA: The Australian government has disapproved of the campaigns taking place across various cities against increasing migration of Indians, saying this "brand of far-right activism grounded in racism and ethnocentrism" has no place in the country.

March for Australia rallies against immigration were held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, among others, according to the group's website.

The Anthony Albanese government stands against the events planned for the weekend, the Australian government said in a release on Thursday.

"All Australians, no matter their heritage, have the right to feel safe and welcome in our community," the statement said.

Tony Burke, Minister for Home Affairs, was quoted as saying, "There is no place in our country for people who seek to divide and undermine our social cohesion. Nothing could be less Australian. Minister for Multicultural Affairs Anne Aly said, "Multiculturalism is an integral and valued part of our national identity."

"We stand with all Australians, no matter where they were born, against those who seek to divide us and who seek to intimidate migrant communities. We will not be intimidated. This brand of far-right activism grounded in racism and ethnocentrism has no place in modern Australia," she added.

The March for Australia group's website says, "Our streets have seen growing displays of anti-Australian hatred, foreign conflicts, and disintegrating trust, whilst mass migration has torn at the bonds that held our communities together."