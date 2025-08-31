RSF shelling kills seven, wounds 71 in besieged Sudan city: medical source

KHARTOUM: Shelling by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces killed at least seven people and wounded 71 others in El-Fasher, a medical source said Sunday, as the paramilitary group launched its fiercest offensive yet on the besieged city.

The source, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, said the true toll was "likely higher", as many injured have been unable to reach one of the western city's few operating hospitals due to the intensity of the RSF's strikes.

El-Fasher, the last major city in Darfur still under army control, has become the most violent front line in the war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023.

The attack, which took place on Saturday, struck several densely populated neighbourhoods in the city's west, where RSF forces are attempting to seize control of the airport.