Coming week could be pivotal for Ukraine diplomacy: EU's top diplomat Kallas

Witkoff's visit -- for expected talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday -- follows high-stakes negotiations on Sunday between top officials in Trump's administration and a Ukrainian delegation in Florida.

Kallas sidestepped a question on whether she trusted the United States to negotiate a good deal.

Instead she said it would be better if Europe -- which has largely been sidelined by Washington -- were a part of diplomatic efforts involving Ukraine.

"The Ukrainians are there alone. If they would be together with Europeans, they would definitely be much stronger. But I trust that the Ukrainians stand up for themselves," she said.

In the meantime, she said that Europe needed to focus on making "Ukraine as strong as possible in order (for) them to be ready to stand up for themselves in this very, very difficult time".

The EU is currently wrangling over a plan to provide Ukraine a mammoth 140-billion-euro loan funded by Russian frozen assets, but the proposal faces opposition from key player Belgium.

Kallas said the bloc was determined to reach a "result for the financing of Ukraine" at a December 18 leaders summit, saying "we are not going to leave" without a deal.