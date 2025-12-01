Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's health condition critical: Senior party leader

DHAKA: The health condition of Bangladesh's critically ill former premier Khaleda Zia is "still unchanged", a senior leader of her party has said.

Zia, the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson, was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 when she developed a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs. Four days later, the three-time prime minister was shifted to the coronary care unit after several of her health complications worsened.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday said Zia's physical condition remained unchanged.

"From the doctors, we heard that her condition has not deteriorated. We also did not get any news that her physical condition has improved much," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

Rizvi said there has not been any advice yet about taking Zia abroad for treatment.

On Saturday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that physicians said she may require treatment abroad, but her current physical condition does not permit overseas travel.

The BNP had on Friday said her condition is very critical and sought people to keep her in their prayers.

Zia, the wife of slain Bangladesh president Ziaur Rahman, has been suffering from multiple other health complications, including liver and kidney issues, diabetes, arthritis, and eye-related illnesses.

Earlier in the year, Zia returned to the country from London on May 6 after spending four months for advanced medical treatment.