How Australia plans to ban under-16s from social media

Australia will soon ban under-16s from the likes of Facebook and TikTok, a world-first move of huge interest to all those worried about the harms of social media.

Internet regulators around the world are watching to see if Australia can rein in the tech giants -- but questions remain as the ban approaches on December 10.

Here's what we know about how Australia will enforce the new restrictions.

- Prove age -

Starting December 10, some of the world's largest social media platforms will be forced to remove all users under the age of 16 in Australia.

Hundreds of thousands of adolescents are expected to be impacted, with Instagram alone reporting about 350,000 Australian users aged 13 to 15.

Not every Australian will have to prove their age, only those suspected of falling foul of the ban.

And young users will still be able to access some social media without logging in -- they just cannot register for their own accounts.

- Verification -

Social media platforms will be held responsible for weeding out underage accounts.

A number of trials have looked at different ways to do so, but the Australian government has so far refused to settle on a universally agreed method.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has started deactivating accounts based on information such as the age given when they were created.

Account holders flagged by mistake could verify their age using a "video selfie" or by providing government-issued ID, Meta said.