Mild earthquake of magnitude 3.3 strikes Tibet

TIBET: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Tibet in the early hours of Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet at a depth of 50 kilometres.

In a post on, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 01/12/2025 03:52:31 IST, Lat: 29.77 N, Long: 89.32 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Tibet."

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 struck Tibet in the early hours of Sunday.

Earlier in November, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Tibet.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.8, On: 11/11/2025 04:14:18 IST, Lat: 28.55 N, Long: 86.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.