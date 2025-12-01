President to consider Israel's 'best interests' on Netanyahu pardon

JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Monday he would focus only on Israel's "best interests" when he weighs Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for a pardon on corruption charges.

"It will be handled in the most correct and precise manner. I will consider solely the best interests of the State of Israel and Israeli society," Herzog said in a statement.

Netanyahu announced Sunday he had submitted a pardon request, saying the long-running cases were tearing Israel apart.

US President Donald Trump also wrote to Herzog last month, seeking a pardon for Netanyahu. The premier has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the proceedings.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara stand accused in one case of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

The premier is also accused of seeking to negotiate more favourable coverage from two Israeli media outlets in another two cases.

Since the cases have exposed deep divisions in Israeli society between his backers and opponents, Netanyahu said he was seeking a pardon to help "lower the flames and promote the broad reconciliation that our country so desperately needs".

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the ongoing court cases and made no admission of guilt on Sunday in announcing his bid for a pardon.

Before a hearing Monday, attended by Netanyahu, protesters against and in support of the prime minister chanted slogans outside the courthouse in Tel Aviv, including some dressed in bright orange prisoner-style jumpsuits.

"He should be standing on trial just like every other citizen in Israel," protester Paula Keusch told AFP.

But pro-Netanyahu demonstrator Rafael Shamir said: "If the good of the country leads Netanyahu to request a stay of the trial, then I support him."