Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Dnipro kills four

KYIV: A Russian missile attack killed four people and wounded nearly two dozen others on Monday in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the governor of the region said.
Local officials released images of the aftermath showing emergency services responding at the scene, cars destroyed and buildings with their windows blown out.
"There are already four dead in Dnipro. Sincere condolences to the relatives," Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Vladyslav Gaivanenko wrote on Telegram, adding that 22 people were wounded in the attack.
Dnipro, which had an estimated pre-war population of just under one million people, lies around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the front line, and is regularly struck by Russian bombardments.
Moscow's forces, who invaded Ukraine in February 2022, have been grinding their way through the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region, expanding their claim over Ukrainian territory at a time when the United States is pushing Kyiv towards agreeing a peace deal with Moscow.
The Kremlin has escalated its fatal attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, while the White House is seeking to finalise a peace plan with Moscow and Kyiv's approval.
Ukrainian officials in the eastern Sumy region said earlier on Monday that a Russian drone attack had killed a 53-year-old civilian.