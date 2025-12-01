Trump says he will 'look into' reported double-tap strike on alleged drug boat in Caribbean

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday he would "look into" claims the military conducted a follow-up strike that killed survivors on a boat in the Caribbean, part of Washington's anti-drug raids that have heightened tensions with Venezuela.

The United States is piling pressure on Caracas with a major military buildup in the Caribbean, the terror designation of a presumed drug cartel run by President Nicolas Maduro, and an ominous warning from Trump that Venezuelan airspace is "closed."

In the most recent controversy, The Washington Post reported last week that in an operation in early September, US forces hit a boat after seeing two survivors of an initial strike clinging to the burning vessel.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered troops to kill everyone on board, The Washington Post and CNN both reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the operation.

"The order was to kill everybody," one of the sources told the Post.

Trump defended Hegseth, arguing the reports were false.

"I'm going to find out about it, but Pete said he did not order the death of those two men," the president told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

When asked if he would have wanted a second attempt to kill the survivors, Trump said: "We'll look into it, but no, I wouldn't have wanted that -- not a second strike. The first strike was very lethal."

Hegseth has dismissed the reports as "fake news."

Washington says the aim of the military deployment that began in September is to curb drug trafficking in the region, but Caracas insists regime change is the ultimate goal.

Trump confirmed on Sunday he had recently spoken with Venezuela's Maduro.

"I wouldn't say it went well or badly. It was a phone call," Trump said.

Aid from OPEC?

The New York Times reported on Friday that Trump and Maduro had discussed a possible meeting, while The Wall Street Journal said Saturday that the conversation also included conditions of amnesty if Maduro were to step down.

Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" talk show that the United States has offered Maduro the chance to leave his country for Russia or elsewhere.