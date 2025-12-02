Israeli troops kill a man in Gaza and two suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

DEIR AL-BALAH: Israeli forces on Tuesday shot and killed a man near a refugee camp in Gaza and two suspected Palestinian assailants in the West Bank wanted in a pair of attacks that wounded three Israelis. It was the latest burst of violence in the Palestinian territories, fueling concerns that unrest could spill over and undermine the fragile truce in Gaza.

The man in Gaza was fatally shot near the eastern side of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that more than 350 Palestinians have been killed across the territory since the October 11 ceasefire stopped the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel's military did not immediately comment, but has claimed that killings have often been in response to firing at their forces by militants. Hamas has accused Israel of repeatedly breaking the terms of the ceasefire.

Violence flares in the West Bank

At the same time, Israel’s military has pushed forward its operations in the occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday morning, the military said troops shot and killed a suspect who stabbed two soldiers as they were confronting him near Ateret, an Israeli settlement north of Ramallah in central West Bank. It said the incident was under review.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian north of Ramallah, but it wasn't immediately clear if it was the same incident.