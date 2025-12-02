Over 40 per cent of young women in US wish to leave the country, here's why

While the US has been a dream destination for many across the globe to upscale their lifestyle, with better education, healthcare, Gallup, a workplace consulting and global research firm, reveals starkly different findings.
It states that one in five Americans in 2025 would wish to leave the US and permanently shift to another country if they could. More significantly, 40 per cent of women aged 15 to 44 expressed that they would move abroad if they got an opportunity.
Notably, the present figure is four times more than the 10 per cent who expressed such a desire in 2014. People, such as the unmarried, those without children at home and younger adults -- the ones considered as people with 'greater mobility'-- wish to migrate predominantly.
Uneasiness prevailing over the political climate, debate over LGBTQ rights, student loans, rising cost of buying a home, lack of work-life balance and even extreme weather are pressing the young women to chase their dream in a different country.
Significantly, the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling in 2022, forbidding the protection of abortion rights by the Constitution, has also become one of many reasons for young women to leave the US.
Lower confidence in public institutions has, by and large, fuelled the wish to migrate, as well.
"Women feel caught between expectations from both sides - traditional roles promoted by conservatives, and the pressures of progressive working life. Neither path guarantees autonomy or dignity, and that leaves women considering alternatives like moving abroad," Nadia E Brown, professor of government and chair of the women's and gender studies at Georgetown University, said to BBC.
Professor Brown said that women in multiple countries are navigating similar challenges. "The US just happens to be one where these pressures are particularly visible and acute," she highlighted.
However, on a positive side, even aspirations to learn new languages and to adopt a new culture for a brighter and fresher phase are driving the young ladies to decide on migration!