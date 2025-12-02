Over 40 per cent of young women in US wish to leave the country, here's why

While the US has been a dream destination for many across the globe to upscale their lifestyle, with better education, healthcare, Gallup, a workplace consulting and global research firm, reveals starkly different findings.

It states that one in five Americans in 2025 would wish to leave the US and permanently shift to another country if they could. More significantly, 40 per cent of women aged 15 to 44 expressed that they would move abroad if they got an opportunity.

Notably, the present figure is four times more than the 10 per cent who expressed such a desire in 2014. People, such as the unmarried, those without children at home and younger adults -- the ones considered as people with 'greater mobility'-- wish to migrate predominantly.