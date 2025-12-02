White House says US admiral under Hegseth’s authority ordered second strike on alleged drug boat

WASHINGTON: A US admiral acting under the authority of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a second strike that targeted survivors of an initial attack on an alleged drug smuggling boat, the White House said Monday.

The legality of the Trump administration's deadly strikes against suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific has been questioned, and reports of the follow-up attack on survivors triggered further accusations of a possible war crime.

Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro has accused Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for "imposing regime change" in Caracas and rejected a "slave's peace" for the region, amid mounting fears of US military action. A total of 11 people were killed in the two strikes in early September, the first in a months-long military campaign that has so far left more than 80 dead.

Trump's administration insists it is effectively at war with alleged "narco-terrorists," and the White House said Admiral Frank Bradley, who currently leads US Special Operations Command, had acted legally and properly in ordering a second strike.

Bradley "worked well within his authority and the law directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists.

Hegseth "authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes," she said. With pressure on the Pentagon chief, Hegseth appeared to stress the decision was Bradley's. "I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made -- on the September 2 mission and all others since," he posted Monday evening on X, calling Bradley "an American hero."

Some military personnel under the condition of anonymity told the Washington Post that this is "protect Pete bulls---."

Another military official told the publication that Leavitt's statement "left it up to interpretation" who was responsible for the second strike and implored the White House to provide more clarity.