Democrats release photos of Epstein's notorious private island

WASHINGTON: Democrats in the US Congress released photos and videos Wednesday showing the luxury island home where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly forced underage girls into sex with powerful men.

The images of Epstein's former Caribbean hideaway shed little new light on the complex scandal.

However, they could add pressure on the Trump administration to comply with a requirement to release all the investigative files compiled during years of probes into Epstein's activities -- with potentially embarrassing and politically explosive repercussions.

The 14 short videos and still photographs depict Epstein's estate on Little Saint James island in the US Virgin Islands. Images show a luxurious villa, landscaping down to the seashore and a large outdoor swimming pool.

A chalkboard in one room is inscribed with words that include "deception," "power," "truth," and "political." Other words have been redacted by the Democrats who released the images.

President Donald Trump fought for months to prevent release of the Epstein files held by the Department of Justice.

However, on November 19 he caved to pressure from Congress, including from his Republican Party, and signed a law compelling release of the materials.