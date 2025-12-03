FBI offers $50,000 reward for information on Indian national who murdered woman, son from India in 2017

NEW YORK: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to USD 50,000 for information about an Indian national wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2017 murder of an Indian woman and her six-year-old son, with authorities here urging the government of India to extradite the suspect.

Nazeer Hameed, 38, has been charged with the murder of Sasikala Narra, 38 and her son Anish Narra inside an apartment in Maple Shade, New Jersey in March 2017.

In February this year, Hameed was charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

US authorities have said that Hameed returned to India six months after the killings and remains there to this day.

As the investigation into the killings proceeded, he was identified as a person of interest after it was revealed he was stalking the husband and father of the victims, Hanumanth Narra, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office (BCPO) said in a statement.

A state warrant was issued for Hameed's arrest and the FBI is offering a reward of up to USD 50,000 for information leading to Hameed's arrest or conviction. Information about Hameed is listed on FBI's Most Wanted website.

Authorities said the motive for the killings has not been definitively established. The next step will be to bring Hameed back to the United States to face prosecution.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said that last week he “called and sent a letter” to Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra “requesting the assistance" of the Government of India in Hameed's extradition.

Stressing that the “heinous crime shocked” the state, Murphy said New Jersey stands ready to cooperate fully with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, as well as the Justice Department, State Department and FBI “to facilitate the extradition process in accordance with both Indian law and the terms of our bilateral treaty.”

Murphy conveyed his "profound gratitude” to Kwatra for his “prompt attention to this matter and for the continued partnership between our governments.”