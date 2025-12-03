Indian man charged with criminally negligent homicide after crash kills two in Oregon

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: An Indian man who entered the US illegally three years ago has been charged with homicide after two persons were killed when a semi-truck he was driving collided with their car.

Rajinder Kumar, 32, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangering.

William Micah Carter, 25, and Jennifer Lynn Lower, 24, were killed in the road accident.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged an arrest detainer for Kumar.

The Oregon State Police said its officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in Deschutes County on the night of November 24.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer operated by Kumar was stopped in a jacknifed position, blocking both lanes of travel.

A car being driven by Carter struck the trailer of the freightliner as it was stopped perpendicular to the lanes of travel at highway speeds.

Both Carter and Lower were declared dead at the scene while Kumar was reportedly uninjured.

"The highway was impacted for approximately seven hours during the on-scene investigation. Dark conditions and a lack of active emergency warning equipment is being considered a primary contributor to the crash," The Oregon State Police said.

Kumar was arrested for Criminally Negligent Homicide and Reckless Endangering and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.

Describing Kumar as a "criminal illegal" from India, DHS said he entered the US illegally near Lukeville, Arizona, on November 28, 2022.