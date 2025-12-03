Israel says it will start letting Palestinians leave Gaza through reopened border crossing

Rafah to open in 'coming days'

The statement about opening Rafah came from COGAT, the Israeli military body charged with facilitating aid to Gaza.

It said Israel would coordinate with Egypt on the exit of Palestinians, under the supervision of a mission from the European Union. Those wishing to leave Gaza will require “Israeli security approval," COGAT said.

The ceasefire deal calls for the crossing to be opened for medical evacuations and for travel to and from the strip.

But an Israeli official, who spoke anonymously to discuss operational plans, said that all Palestinians who want to exit Gaza will be able to exit through Rafah as long as Egypt agrees to receive them, but the crossing won't be open for people wishing to return to Gaza. The official said the EU still had to make some adjustments to logistics before the crossing could open.

The crossing was sealed off in May 2024 when Israel’s military invaded the area. It was briefly opened in February this year for the evacuation of sick and wounded Palestinians for treatment, as part of the previous ceasefire deal.

Israel sends envoy to meet with Lebanese officials

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he appointed an envoy to join talks with Lebanese diplomatic and economic officials.

Netanyahu’s office called the appointment “the initial attempt to create a basis for relations and economic cooperation” between the two countries. It did not say when or where the talks would be held.

Netanyahu's office said the appointment would come from the office of his national security adviser. Israeli media identified the envoy as Uri Resnick, a former diplomat and the council’s deputy director for foreign policy.

Israel and the Lebanon have been in a state of war since 1948. Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fought a months-long war that ended in a shaky ceasefire one year ago.