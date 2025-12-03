Israel says presumed remains 'not linked' to dead Gaza hostages

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Wednesday that forensic tests showed that the remains retrieved from Gaza the day before were "not linked" to the last two dead hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

In a statement, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Following the completion of the identification process at the National Center of Forensic Medicine, it was determined that the findings brought yesterday for examination from the Gaza Strip are not linked to any of the fallen hostages."

On Tuesday, Israeli police said they had received the presumed remains of one of the remaining hostages and escorted what they called "the coffin of the fallen hostage" to the forensic centre.

Netanyahu's office had said earlier that Israel received "findings" through the Red Cross inside the Gaza Strip.

While Hamas released the living hostages it held in Gaza as part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal with Israel, the process of returning the remains of the deceased captives has dragged on.