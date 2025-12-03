Macron arrives in China for talks with Xi on trade ties and Russia's war in Ukraine

BEIJING: Emmanuel Macron arrived in China on Wednesday for a three-day state visit focusing on trade and diplomatic talks as the French president seeks to enlist Beijing in pressuring Russia toward a ceasefire with Ukraine.

Macron will advocate for an agenda of cooperation in economic and trade matters aimed at achieving a balance that ensures “sustainable, solid growth that benefits everyone,” his office said.

France is aiming to attract more investment from Chinese companies and facilitate market access for French exports. During the visit, officials from both nations are expected to sign several agreements in the energy, food industry, and aviation sectors.

Macron is committed to defend “fair and reciprocal market access,” his office said. He and his wife Brigitte wore open overcoats against the winter chill as they stepped off a plane after nightfall at an airport in Beijing and walked down a red-carpeted jetway. They were greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who spoke with Macron before the French leader and his wife departed in a limousine.

They are expected to visit the 18th-century Qianlong Garden complex in the Forbidden City, the former palace of China's emperors, on Wednesday evening. The garden, which dates from the Qing dynasty, recently reopened to the public after a major renovation.

France will host the Group of Seven summit in 2026 involving the world’s most advanced economies, while China will chair the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which includes the United States, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Russia.

The 27-nation bloc runs a massive trade deficit with China — over 300 billion euros ($348 billion) last year. China alone represents 46% of France’s total trade deficit.

France and the European Union have described China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival. Recent years have been marked by multiple trade disputes across a range of industries after the EU undertook a probe into Chinese electric vehicles subsidies. China responded with investigations into imports of European brandy, pork and dairy products.

In July, Macron welcomed exemptions for most cognac producers as a positive step. France is China’s first supplier of wine and spirits.