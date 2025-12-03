'More severe than 2004 tsunami': Indonesia bucks pressure to label floods national disaster

JAKARTA: Indonesia's government is resisting growing pressure to declare a national disaster over devastating floods that killed hundreds of people and laid waste to parts of Sumatra island.
The country has only made the declaration three times in recent memory: for a 1992 earthquake and tsunami, the 2004 tsunami that killed tens of thousands, and during the Covid pandemic.
But there are mounting calls to use it again for the flooding and landslides that have killed at least 800 people across three provinces in Sumatra.
Those in favour argue the decision would free up resources and help coordinate the response.
But analysts said the government may fear a declaration could spook investors or suggest it was not up to the task of responding to the disaster.
"This disaster's impact on infrastructure is more severe than the tsunami" of 2004, said Teuku Abdul Khalid, a lawmaker from Aceh, among the worst-affected regions. "From the beginning, I have stated that it should be declared a national disaster."
Other local lawmakers have also backed the designation, warning they are overwhelmed and the infrastructure damage is complicating relief efforts.
Pressure has also come from civil society groups, with Amnesty International Indonesia saying the declaration was urgently needed "so that domestic and foreign forces can be mobilised to help the victims".
President Prabowo Subianto's government has so far insisted it is already well-equipped to deal with the situation.
And unlike his counterpart in Sri Lanka, which was also ravaged by floods last week, Prabowo has not sought international assistance. In Sri Lanka, however, the entire country has been affected.
'No aid'
The head of Indonesia's disaster agency, Suharyanto, who uses a single name, defended the policy last week, insisting the disaster was at "the provincial level."
"The president has mobilised extensive aid, the military has deployed a significant amount of defence equipment, and the disaster agency has activated all available resources," he said.
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the disaster agency had "sufficient" funds, and more would be made available if needed.
Military helicopters and ships have arrived in Sumatra bringing some of the 34,000 tons of rice and 6.8 million litres of cooking oil the government has set prepared for survivors.
At a shelter in Nisam in Northern Aceh however, Eli Ani told AFP there was little sign of aid so far.
"No aid has reached our village at all," said the 46-year-old, whose home is inundated with mud left behind by receding floodwater.
"Residents are surviving by eating bread, drinking water, and eating instant noodles, managing on their own. We haven't received any assistance from anyone."
"Even if we try to buy food to survive, there are no supplies... And if available, they are sometimes very expensive," she added.
'Cautious' government
Aid workers have said the relief effort is exceptionally challenging, even for a country as experienced with natural disasters as Indonesia.
Floodwaters washed away bridges and destroyed roads, leaving many areas effectively isolated.
Fuel is in short supply, and electricity and telecommunications are out or patchy in much of the affected area.
Even in places that were not hit directly, residents told AFP they were waiting for hours, even overnight, to secure fuel because supply was disrupted by damage elsewhere.
Indonesia's government is "being cautious" in how it handles the response for fear of economic and political repercussions, said Arifki Chaniago, political analyst at Aljabar Strategic think tank.
"If we declare something as a national disaster, it will become an issue that, of course, will make investors nervous," he told AFP.
"The government also does not want to provoke a negative perspective that it is incapable of handling this," he added.
Declaring a national disaster might also require reallocation of funds away from signature government programmes like free school meals, added Adrian Wijanarko, public policy expert at Paramadina University.
"It also opens opportunities for international intervention and so on. And this is akin to saying that we are not ready, asking for help," he added.
In Aceh, Eli said she was "not angry" with the government.
"I realise the situation... but please think of a quick way to help."