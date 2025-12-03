'More severe than 2004 tsunami': Indonesia bucks pressure to label floods national disaster

JAKARTA: Indonesia's government is resisting growing pressure to declare a national disaster over devastating floods that killed hundreds of people and laid waste to parts of Sumatra island.

The country has only made the declaration three times in recent memory: for a 1992 earthquake and tsunami, the 2004 tsunami that killed tens of thousands, and during the Covid pandemic.

But there are mounting calls to use it again for the flooding and landslides that have killed at least 800 people across three provinces in Sumatra.

Those in favour argue the decision would free up resources and help coordinate the response.

But analysts said the government may fear a declaration could spook investors or suggest it was not up to the task of responding to the disaster.

"This disaster's impact on infrastructure is more severe than the tsunami" of 2004, said Teuku Abdul Khalid, a lawmaker from Aceh, among the worst-affected regions. "From the beginning, I have stated that it should be declared a national disaster."

Other local lawmakers have also backed the designation, warning they are overwhelmed and the infrastructure damage is complicating relief efforts.

Pressure has also come from civil society groups, with Amnesty International Indonesia saying the declaration was urgently needed "so that domestic and foreign forces can be mobilised to help the victims".

President Prabowo Subianto's government has so far insisted it is already well-equipped to deal with the situation.

And unlike his counterpart in Sri Lanka, which was also ravaged by floods last week, Prabowo has not sought international assistance. In Sri Lanka, however, the entire country has been affected.