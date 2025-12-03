Princess of Wales Catherine presses for acts of kindness in uncertain times ahead of carol concert in Westminster

In a letter to guests attending the carol concert in Westminster Abbey on Friday, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, sent a Christmas message pressing on the vitality of 'acts of kindness'.

She highlighted that the call comes in times that seem fragmented and uncertain.

"The time, care and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, and without any expectation or recognition, make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others," wrote Catherine.

Over 1,600 guests, including volunteers, people who have helped local communities, will participate in the event alongside the members of the Royal Family.

In the beautifully decorated Abbey, traditional Christmas carols will be sung. Readings will take place. Notably, Hannah Waddingham and Kate Winslet will perform in the event.

Catherine asserted that Christmas speaks of love in simple, most human ways, not as grand gestures but as gentle ones.

"As the year draws to a close, I hope this season brings you moments of peace and clarity, and that you, too, feel surrounded by the same love and care that you offer so freely," wrote Catherine as reported in the BBC.

Notably, Princess Catherine is recovering from cancer.