South Korean president weighs apology to North Korea over allegations of leafleting and drone use

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday he’s weighing a possible apology to North Korea over suspicions that his ousted conservative predecessor intentionally sought to raise military tensions between the war-divided rivals in the buildup to his brief martial law declaration in December 2024.

Speaking to reporters on the first anniversary of imprisoned former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s ill-fated power grab, Lee — a liberal who won a snap presidential election following Yoon’s removal from office in April — stressed his desire to repair ties with North Korea. But asked about North Korea’s yearslong detentions of several South Korean nationals, Lee said he wasn't aware of the issue, drawing criticism from relatives who call for their safe return.

A special prosecutor last month indicted Yoon and two of his top defense officials over allegations that he ordered drone flights over North Korea to stoke tensions. South Korean media also reported Monday that South Korea's military under Yoon's presidency flew balloons carrying propaganda leaflets across the border.

'Lee considers an apology to North Korea

While the drone and leafleting allegations have yet to be proven in court, Lee still said he personally wishes to apologize to North Korea.

“I do think we need to apologize, but I haven’t been able to say so because I worry it could be used to smear (me) as pro-North Korean or spark political ideological battles” in South Korea, Lee said.

“That’s all I will say for the time being.”

The main conservative opposition People Power Party criticized Lee’s comments as politically divisive and urged him to safeguard the military’s honor.

North Korea publicly accused Yoon’s government of flying drones over Pyongyang to drop anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets three times in October 2024. South Korea’s military has declined to confirm the claims.

Since taking office in June, Lee has taken proactive steps to ease inter-Korean tensions, including turning off frontline loudspeakers that blared K-pop and world news and banning activists from flying balloons carrying propaganda leaflets toward North Korea.

Pyongyang has so far ignored Lee’s overtures, with leader Kim Jong Un stating his government has no interest in dialogue with Seoul.

Lee lamented North Korea's stance but promised to continue to make peace gestures. He said the suspension of regular South Korea-US military drills, which North Korea views as invasion rehearsals, could be an option to consider to convince Pyongyang to return to talks.

That comments could invite criticism from conservatives who believe South Korea and the US must maintain a firm readiness unless North Korea abandons its nuclear program.