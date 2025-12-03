Thailand lifts 53-year-old ban on afternoon alcohol sales in time for year-end holiday festivities

BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday lifted a 53-year-old ban on the afternoon retail sale of alcoholic drinks, a move expected to help boost year-end holiday tourism, as well as business at venues such as bars and convenience stores.

The ban from 2 pm to 5 pm will be lifted on a trial basis for 180 days, after which its effects will be evaluated.

An afternoon ban on selling beer, spirits and wine was enacted in 1972, when Thailand was under military rule, though the original reasons for the measure are now obscure.

Thailand is predominantly Buddhist and the religion discourages imbibing intoxicating substances, though drinking is common.

Consumers are now allowed to buy such beverages from 11 am until midnight, according to an amendment of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act made official on Tuesday by its publication in the Royal Gazette. While sales end at midnight, customers at nightlife venues are allowed to keep drinking until 1 am.

While the change was being considered there were concerns that extending drinking to later hours could exacerbate the problem of drunk driving.

Afternoon sales of alcoholic drinks often have been in a gray area, with exemptions made for airports, some entertainment venues and hotels. Enforcement was inconsistent by neighborhood and under-the-counter sales were often available at small shops and eateries.

There was a comprehensive ban on alcohol sales imposed temporarily in many areas during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to slow the spead of the virus.