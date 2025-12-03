Top US diplomat claims Trump deserves credit for 'very dangerous' peace deals like India–Pakistan

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday claimed that President Donald Trump has "brokered several peace deals, including the very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan", arguing that the president deserves "tremendous credit" for reshaping America’s foreign policy.

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Rubio said for the first time in decades, American foreign policy was guided solely by whether it made the US "safer, stronger and more prosperous."

"If it is, he's (Trump) for it. If it doesn't, he's against it. And that sort of clarity is transformational," he said.

"Not to mention all the other peace deals, very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan or Cambodia and Thailand, and so on.. Mr President, I think you deserve tremendous credit for the transformational aspect of our foreign policy," Rubio said.

Earlier, at the Cabinet meeting, Trump repeated his claim that he had resolved several global conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, as he asserted that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each of the "eight wars" he has ended.

"We ended eight wars... But we're going to do one more, I think, I hope," Trump said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.