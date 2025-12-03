Trump-backed Republican Matt Van Epps wins US House special election in Tennessee

NASHVILLE: Republican Matt Van Epps won a nationally watched special election in Tennessee for a U.S. House seat Tuesday, maintaining his party’s grip on the conservative district with help from President Donald Trump. But the comparatively slim margin of victory fueled Democratic hopes for next year’s midterms as the party grasps for a path back to power in Washington.

A military veteran and former state general services commissioner from Nashville, Van Epps defeated Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn to represent the 7th Congressional District.

With 99% of votes counted, Van Epps’ lead was around 9 percentage points. The previous Republican who held the seat won by 21 points last year, and Trump carried the district by 22 points.

Behn, who ran as an unapologetic progressive, ran up a huge margin in Davidson County, which is the most Democratic county in the district and home to Nashville. But Van Epps carried the rest of the district, including many deep-red counties throughout central Tennessee, as he tied himself tightly to Trump.

“Politicians who run from the president or abandon the common-sense policies that the American people gave us a resounding mandate on do so at their own peril,” Van Epps said at his victory party. “No matter what the D.C. insiders or liberal media say, this is President Trump’s party. I’m proud to be a part of it and can’t wait to get to work.”

Trump congratulated Van Epps in a social media post, saying he won even though “the Radical Left Democrats threw everything at him.”

Democrats say Republicans are ‘on the ropes’

At her own campaign gathering, Behn took the stage with a burst of energy, singing Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” in a western-style rhinestoned suit. Despite falling short, Behn said the result was “the beginning of something” powerful.

She noted that Republicans redrew the district three years ago to make it harder for Democrats to win, and “nobody in Washington believed we could get even this close.”

“Tonight isn’t the end. It is the beginning of a next chapter of Tennessee and American politics — one of possibility, one of power and one of progress for the people that we love,” Behn said.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said Republicans should be “shaking in their boots” ahead of the midterms, which will determine control of Congress.

“What happened tonight in Tennessee makes it clear: Democrats are on offense and Republicans are on the ropes,” Martin said in a statement.