Tunisian police detain leading human rights defender as crackdown on critics widens

TUNIS, Tunisia: Tunisian police on Tuesday arrested prominent opposition lawyer and longtime human rights defender Ayachi Hammami at his home outside the capital, acting on a five-year prison sentence issued against him last week in a prominent “conspiracy against state security” case, his family said.

Hammami is among at least 40 individuals, including politicians and business figures, who were handed down sentences of between two and 45 years in prison in the same case. Rights groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International condemned the charges as politically driven and part of a broader systematic effort by President Kais Saied to quash dissent in the country once known as the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

After his arrest on Tuesday, Hammami announced in a pre-recorded video published on Facebook that he would begin an open-ended hunger strike until his demands for freedom are met.

“I will turn the cell that Kais Saied would lock me in into a space for struggle as well,” he said. “We are all victims of the oppression of this authority, let’s unite to change these conditions… Unity is the only evident and natural path for the people while faced with tyranny.”

His daughter, Fida Hammami, told The Associated Press that her father’s prison sentence was issued by “a court that lost all its independence” during Saied’s tenure. The verdict, she added, was the result of “a sham trial based on unfounded charges and riddled with violations of due process and fair trial rights.”

“My father’s arrest is only the latest example in the crackdown on dissent, political opposition and all forms of critical expression in Tunisia,” she said. “He has fought for human rights, justice and democracy all his life, and he will continue to do so from his prison cell.”