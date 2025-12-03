'We don't want them': Trump rages against Somali immigrants

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump raged Tuesday against Somali immigrants, saying they should be unwelcome in the United States as he highlighted the long woes of the African country.

Trump's heated remarks come as a scandal unfolds in the state of Minnesota where prosecutors say more than $1 billion went to non-existent social services, largely through false billing by Somali Americans.

In Somalia "they have no anything, they just run around killing each other," Trump told a cabinet meeting.

"Their country's no good for a reason. Their country stinks, and we don't want them in our country," he said.

Trump has a long history of deriding minorities and rose to political prominence spreading false conspiracy theories that former president Barack Obama was born in Kenya rather than the United States.

Trump has often played up fears of the white majority of losing political and cultural power.

"We're at a tipping point," Trump told the cabinet meeting.