After June war with Israel, Iranians seek portable wealth as hedge against falling currency

TEHRAN: When it comes to financial security for Iran’s jittery public after the 12-day war with Israel, all that glitters is gold — and for many, it remains the most trusted hedge against inflation, sanctions and a weakening rial currency.

Traders in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar say every new headline about United Nations “snapback” sanctions, the rial’s fall or renewed regional tensions have sent waves of people into buying so-called “value-preserving assets." Those include dollars, gold, silver, diamonds, cryptocurrencies and, to a lesser extent, equities.

Such portable wealth can hold value when local assets depreciate — and be easily carried in case of a crisis, something on Iranians' minds for months as many fear another war with Israel breaking out.

Mansour, a 28-year-old gold and jewelry merchant in the bazaar, said he had never seen such demand.

“In the past two weeks I’ve sold 6 kilos (13.2 pounds) of gold to ordinary people — a new experience for me," said Mansour, who spoke on condition only his first name be used for fear of reprisals.

"People are rushing to buy because they fear their savings will lose value,” he added.

Behzad Rashvand, a 57-year-old grandfather, said he viewed gold as the only protection against rampant inflation in Iran.

“Right now, I see gold as the best way to preserve value,” he said. "Whenever I make money, I turn it into gold.”