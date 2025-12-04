China's Xi and France's Macron pledge cooperation on global crises, trade

BEIJING: China and France pledged deeper cooperation on global issues like the war in Ukraine and trade, as France prepares to take on the presidency of the Group of Seven next year.

French President Emmanuel Macron met with China's Xi Jinping on Thursday morning as part of a three-day state visit focusing on trade and diplomacy.

Macron is seeking to involve Beijing in pressuring Russia toward a ceasefire with Ukraine after a recent burst of diplomacy around a US-led peace plan.

“We are facing the risk of the disintegration of the international order that brought peace to the world for decades, and in this context, the dialogue between China and France is even more essential than ever,” the French leader said on Thursday.

“I hope that China will join our call, our efforts to achieve, as soon as possible, at the very least a ceasefire in the form of a moratorium on strikes targeting critical infrastructure,” he added.

Xi did not respond to France's call, but said that "China supports all efforts that work towards peace” and called for a peace deal that all parties will accept.

China has provided strong diplomatic support to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine and has also extended an economic lifeline through increased trade.

Xi also announced that China will provide $100 million to help Gaza's ongoing humanitarian crisis and to support the territory's recovery and reconstruction.

Xi called for building greater political trust with France by showing each other support while demonstrating each side's “independence.”

“No matter how the external environment changes, both sides as major powers should always demonstrate independence and strategic vision, show mutual understanding and mutual support for each other on core matters and major critical issues,” he said.

“China and France should demonstrate their sense of responsibility, raise high the banner of multilateralism... and firmly stand on the right side of history,” he added.