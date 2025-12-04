UK sanctions Russia’s GRU intelligence agency over a 2018 nerve agent attack that Britain says was ordered by Putin

LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin bears "moral responsibility" for the 2018 poisoning death of a British woman, after a failed assassination attempt against a former Russian double agent, a UK inquiry found Thursday.

The report concluded that the March 2018 poisoning attempt using the nerve agent Novichok against former agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, southwest England, "must have been authorised at the highest level, by President Putin".

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in the attack but UK government officials have long suspected Putin and summoned the Russian envoy after the report's release.

Dawn Sturgess, a 44-year-old mother of three, died in July 2018 after spraying herself with what she thought was perfume from a discarded bottle -- but turned out to be the deadly chemical.

British authorities believe the bottle was dumped in Salisbury by the suspects Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov -- thought to be GRU Russian intelligence agents -- who had targeted Skripal.

"The conduct of Petrov and Boshirov, their GRU superiors, and those who authorised the mission up to and including, as I have found, President Putin, was astonishingly reckless," inquiry chair, former senior judge Anthony Hughes said.

"They, and only they, bear moral responsibility for Dawn's death."

Following the publication of the report, London said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to answer for Moscow's "ongoing campaign of hostile activity".

The UK also sanctioned the GRU "in its entirety", the foreign ministry said, as well 11 "actors behind Russian state-sponsored hostile activity".

The inquiry found that while there were some "failings" in the handling of Skripal's security, it was not "unreasonable" for intelligence to believe that there was not at high risk of assassination.