INTERVIEW |‘Multilateralism is under strain, but what’s the alternative?’: Inger Andersen

NAIROBI: As negotiators haggle over language on plastics, climate change and finance at the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi, questions about the future of multilateralism hang heavy in the air. From the Paris Agreement era to today’s contested plastics treaty talks and blocked scientific summaries, the system that underpins global environmental governance is clearly wobbling – even as climate impacts, pollution and biodiversity loss accelerate.

On the sidelines of UNEA, UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen spoke to a select group of journalists, supported by GRID-Arendal, about what she sees as mounting pressure on multilateralism, why UNEA’s mandate still matters, how climate finance must evolve, and why politics is increasingly intruding into scientific processes.

Here are the excerpts:

We’re seeing countries push back against even mentioning plastics and climate change in UNEA’s medium-term strategy. With similar tensions at climate COPs and other forums, is multilateralism in environmental governance breaking down?

Multilateralism is certainly under strain, but I wouldn’t say it is breaking down – and I would immediately ask: what’s the alternative?

We have 193 UN member states. One of them stepped out of the Paris Agreement for a period – that was its sovereign right. But the others stayed, and almost all turned up in Belém to negotiate. So yes, the politics are difficult, and sometimes we don’t move at the speed we need. But we are still moving.

Look at the basic reality: if I pollute a transboundary river, that water flows into your country. If my ocean is full of plastic, your ocean is full of plastic. If I experience climate change, so do you. We really are one family of nations on one planet, and these problems can only be resolved collectively.

Our analysis shows current climate pledges put us on a trajectory well above 1.5°C – somewhere around the mid-twos – which is better than where we were at Paris but still not good enough. At the same time, markets are shifting. Utility-scale solar and wind are now cheaper than fossil-based power in many places. Oil and coal producers are investing heavily in renewables because it makes economic sense. So, are we where we need to be? No. Are we moving? Yes. And the task is to speed up, not to give up on multilateralism.