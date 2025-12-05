Istanbul prosecutors orders for arrest of 29 footballers in a betting scandal

ISTANBUL: Istanbul prosecutors on Friday ordered the arrest of 46 people, among them 29 football players, as part of a sprawling investigation into illegal betting on Turkish matches.

Among the arrested players, 27 are suspected of having bet on matches involving their own teams, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

One was Metehan Baltaci, who plays for reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray, it said. Earlier this month, he had been suspended for nine months over the betting scandal.

The investigation has rocked Turkish football, with six referees placed in pre-trial detention on November 10, along with the president of Eyupspor, a club in Turkey's top Super Lig division.