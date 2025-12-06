Harvard professor leaves US after arrest with pellet gun near synagogue, said he was hunting rats

BOSTON: A Harvard visiting law professor from Brazil who told police he was shooting at rats when he fired a pellet gun near a synagogue during Yom Kippur has left the United States after his visa was revoked, federal officials and his lawyer confirmed on Thursday.

After Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Carlos Portugal Gouvêa on Wednesday, officials said he agreed to depart the United States voluntarily instead of being deported. He arrived in Brazil on Thursday, according to a statement from his attorney, Joseph D. Eisenstadt.

Homeland Security officials described the incident in October as antisemitic, but in a social media post days afterward, Temple Beth Zion in the Boston metropolitan area town of Brookline said it did not appear to be motivated by antisemitism. Police initially told the synagogue that “the individual was unaware that he lived next to, and was shooting his BB gun next to, a synagogue or that it was a religious holiday. We were told he said he was shooting rats.”

In a statement, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called working and studying in the United States a privilege, “not a right.”

“There is no room in the United States for brazen, violent acts of anti-Semitism like this,” she said, calling it an “affront” the the nation’s core principles and “an unacceptable threat against law-abiding American citizens.”