Major terror bid foiled in Pakistan's Punjab province, 24 terrorists arrested

LAHORE: Law enforcement agencies have foiled a major terror plot in Pakistan's Punjab province and arrested 24 terrorists, most of whom belong to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), police said on Saturday.

The terrorists were arrested during operations in different areas of the province this week, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab said in a statement.

It said the CTD Punjab conducted 364 intelligence-based operations in different districts, in which 24 terrorists were arrested along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Eleven of those arrested belong to the outlawed TTP.

Around 5 kg of explosives, 24 detonators and four bombs were recovered from those arrested.

The CTD said that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in different cities.

As many as 24 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out against them, it said.

Since there has been a rise in terror incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Punjab has been put on high alert.

Following last month's suicide attack in Islamabad that claimed 12 lives, Punjab police have been put on high alert with instructions to heighten arrangements for the security, especially of judges, courts and bars across the province.

The police officers were instructed to ensure daily and weekly inspections of the security arrangements.

Punjab police chief Dr Usman Anwar also issued a weapon policy, saying that arms should only be carried by law enforcement officials on court premises.

Police officers were instructed to establish command and control centres on the court premises in every district.