Trump talks trade with Canada, Mexico leaders at World Cup draw

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump met Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, with the talks partly focused on the future of a North American free trade deal.

The leaders met in Washington on the sidelines of the draw for the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"The three leaders met for approximately 45 minutes," Carney spokesperson Audrey Champoux said in an email.

"They've agreed to keep working together on CUSMA," she added, using the Canadian acronym for the existing free trade deal between the three countries, which Americans call the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The USMCA deal was struck during Trump's first term.

Trump has slapped steep tariffs on exports from Canada and Mexico that do not fall under the USMCA, which Washington is seeking to renegotiate next year.

Friday's talks were the first between Trump and Sheinbaum.