Bethlehem lights up Christmas tree for first time since Gaza war, reviving hope for peace

For the first time since the two years of the Gaza war, Christmas celebrations are back in Bethlehem, following the recent ceasefire in the region.

The Christmas tree was lit up outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem’s Manger Square on Saturday. Several people gathered to witness the event, with a glimmer of hope and prosperity in Bethlehem, where Jesus is believed to have been born.

Yet, the two-hour celebrations were 'subtle' with hymns and prayers for peace.

Bethlehem is reeling under a severe economic crisis. Bethlehem is a tourist spot, and due to the war, the footfalls have come down drastically, triggering unemployment and poverty.

Al Jazeera reported that unemployment is at 34 per cent, and the number of people living under the poverty line has increased. More than 40 per cent are struggling to even survive.

"We can send the message to the world of what Christmas should be about. And this year, if Christmas is peaceful, then I hope it will bring a nice message for the whole world," said Nadya Hazboun, a local jewellery designer, to the BBC.