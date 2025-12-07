‘From the rubble, she still guides me’: Gaza mother’s courage drives Palestine national coach at Arab Cup

DOHA: Coach Ehab Abu Jazar is guiding a national team that carries on its shoulders all the hopes and sorrows of Palestinian football, but it is his mother, forced by war to live in a Gaza tent, who is his main inspiration and motivation.

The war that broke out following Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 put an end to Palestinian league matches, and left athletes in exile fearing for their loved ones in Gaza.

But Abu Jazar's mother refuses to let the conflict overshadow the sporting dreams of her son, to whom she feeds tactical advice from the rubble of the Palestinian territory by phone.

"She talks to me about nothing but the team. She wants the focus to remain solely on the tournament," the 45-year-old manager told AFP.

"My mother asks me about the players, who will play as starters and who will be absent, about the tactics, the morale of the players and the circumstances surrounding them."

The manager, himself a former left-back, says he wants his players to convey the spirit of his mother and Gazans like her.

"We always say that we are a small Palestinian family representing the larger family," he said.

"Undoubtedly, it puts pressure on us, but it's positive pressure."

The Palestinian team are 96th in the FIFA rankings, and their hope of playing in their first World Cup vanished this summer.

But the squad, most of whom have never set foot in Gaza, is within reach of the Arab Cup quarter-finals, keeping their message of resilience alive.

Palestine play Syria in their final Arab Cup group match Sunday, where a draw would be enough to achieve an unprecedented feat for the team.

He said progress would show the world that the Palestinians, if given the right conditions, can "excel in all fields".