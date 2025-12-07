Global rift over UNEP’s five-year strategy, funding cuts sets tense tone for UNEA-7 opening in Nairobi

NAIROBI: A high-stakes political battle over the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Medium-Term Strategy (MTS) is set to dominate the opening of the seventh UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi commencing on Monday, with member states divided on whether the organisation’s next five-year mandate should be renegotiated or adopted as is.

In an interaction with journalists ahead of the Assembly, Martin Krause, Director of UNEP’s Climate Change Division, told TNIE discussions on the 2026–2030 MTS, which defines UNEP’s global agenda across climate, biodiversity, pollution and land degradation, remain “fluid”, with intense behind-the-scenes bargaining over language and scope.

“It is very fluid, you know, they met yesterday in the afternoon for informals. It is unclear at this moment where this will go. It is fluid, you know, there is a lot of work behind the scenes to find a common ground on certain terminology and language that some countries are opposing,” Krause said.

The big question is, should the MTS and all of that be opened up actually for negotiation, for introducing new language, new paragraphs, or is it as it is?

The stakes could not be higher. The MTS is effectively UNEP’s operating licence that determines programmatic priorities, unlocks budget approval and ensures coherence across its global work. “This is the world telling UNEP what to do. Without endorsement, we cannot operate,” Krause stressed. The outcome, likely to hinge on ministerial interventions next week, will shape UNEP’s trajectory for the next half decade.

“Because, you know, do not forget there was a period of 15 months of consultations preceding this moment where we are right now. And at some point, you also have to close it, you cannot go on and on and on,” he added.