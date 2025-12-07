Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado march in cities worldwide

CARACAS: Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado demonstrated Saturday in several cities worldwide to commemorate her Nobel Peace Prize win ahead of the prestigious award ceremony next week.

Thousands of people marched through Madrid, Utrecht, Buenos Aires, Lima and other cities in support of Machado, whose organization wants to use the attention gained by the award to highlight Venezuela’s democratic aspirations. The organization expected demonstrations in more than 80 cities around the world on Saturday.

The crowd in Lima carried portraits of Machado and demanded a “Free Venezuela.” With the country's yellow, blue and red flag draped over their backs or emblazoned on their caps, demonstrators clutched posters that read, “The Nobel Prize is from Venezuela.”

Verónica Durán, a 41-year-old Venezuelan who has lived in Lima for eight years, said Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize is celebrated because “it represents all Venezuelans, the fallen and the political prisoners in their fight to recover democracy.”

In neighboring Colombia, a group of Venezuelans gathered in Bogotá, the capital. They donned white T-shirts and carried balloons as part of a religious ceremony in which supporters asked that the Nobel Peace Prize “be a symbol of hope” for the Venezuelan people.

Meanwhile, in Argentina's capital of Buenos Aires, some 500 people gathered on the steps of the law school at the country's largest university, improvising a torchlit march with their cell phones.

“We Venezuelans in the world have a smile today, because we celebrate the Nobel Prize of María Corina and of the entire Venezuelan diaspora and of all the brave people within Venezuela, who have sacrificed themselves... we have so many martyrs, heroes of the resistance,” said Nancy Hoyer, a 60-year-old supporter.

The woman considered US intervention in Venezuela “necessary.”